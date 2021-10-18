Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading Down 5.5%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.87. 5,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 721,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOSE. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $633.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 557,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,725,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

