EOSDT (EOSDT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $124.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $124.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

