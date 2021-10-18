EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,197 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.14% of EPAM Systems worth $330,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total transaction of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,997 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $8.22 on Monday, reaching $627.21. 1,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,613. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.83 and a twelve month high of $648.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $611.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.