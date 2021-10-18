ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Sells $328,470.00 in Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $328,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elaine D. Marion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Elaine D. Marion sold 1,799 shares of ePlus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $161,927.99.

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $109.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $111.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.34.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ePlus by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 25,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ePlus by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

