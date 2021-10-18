EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

NYSE EQT opened at $20.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EQT has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

