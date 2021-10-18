EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $35.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EQT. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $20.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. EQT has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

