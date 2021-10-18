Equal (EQL) Price Down 33.9% This Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equal has traded down 33.9% against the US dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $296,458.76 and $5,389.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00041410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.57 or 0.00193795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00088731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

EQL is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

