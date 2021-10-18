Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Update

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 520,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $781.39 on Monday. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $821.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $785.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.47.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

