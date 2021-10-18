Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $159.45

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$159.45 and last traded at C$159.28, with a volume of 3917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$157.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQB shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$169.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$150.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$141.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.71 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total transaction of C$294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,582,638.75. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,610,250 in the last quarter.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

