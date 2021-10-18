Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Olympic Steel, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Olympic Steel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.70.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $556.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $281.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $40.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 191.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 10.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

