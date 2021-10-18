Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ArcelorMittal’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ArcelorMittal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $12.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

Shares of MT opened at $32.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 140,988.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 243,910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 103.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 37.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 352,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

