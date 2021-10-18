Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 18th (AAV, ACQ, ARX, BIR, BLX, BNE, BTE, CEU, CIGI, CIX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 18th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Advantage Energy Ltd alerts:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$64.00 to C$60.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$17.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$9.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was given a C$41.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$5.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was given a C$3.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $150.00 to $155.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.75. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$63.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$53.00 to C$59.00. CSFB currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was given a C$175.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$8.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) was given a C$40.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$12.50.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) was given a C$19.50 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) was given a C$13.50 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$202.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$6.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$193.00 to C$190.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$56.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$47.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$16.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price lowered by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$49.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$7.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$7.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.