Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.470-$2.530 EPS.
ELS traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 591,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,656. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.72.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.