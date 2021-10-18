Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.470-$2.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.570-$0.630 EPS.

NYSE ELS traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $84.68. The stock had a trading volume of 591,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.