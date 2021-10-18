Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.470-$2.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.570-$0.630 EPS.
NYSE ELS traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $84.68. The stock had a trading volume of 591,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.
Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
