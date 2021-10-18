Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.470-$2.530 EPS.

ELS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 581,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

