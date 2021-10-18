Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERO. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.55.

Shares of TSE:ERO traded down C$0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching C$25.25. 207,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,209. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.71. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$17.24 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.8199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

