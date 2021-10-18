Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESPR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

ESPR traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,698. The stock has a market cap of $250.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $39.49.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,296 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

