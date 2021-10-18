ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.12% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $14,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

IPAY opened at $70.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

