Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Capitalization Tops $234,746.87

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $234,746.87 and $2,891.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.16 or 0.06131748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00085623 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

