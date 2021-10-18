Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Hits Market Capitalization of $517,939.58

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 40.7% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $517,939.58 and approximately $11,950.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00041117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.06 or 0.00193393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00088830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.