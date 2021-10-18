Ethereum Push Notification Service Market Capitalization Tops $31.86 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $31.86 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for $2.84 or 0.00004645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00066782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,311.73 or 1.00197845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.61 or 0.06057482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,207,217 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

