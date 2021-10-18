Etherparty Trading Up 24% Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $869,749.79 and approximately $84,567.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Etherparty has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.18 or 0.00195071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00089824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

