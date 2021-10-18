ETHplode One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $98,524.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00194858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00088914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,864,601 coins and its circulating supply is 43,850,500 coins. ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

