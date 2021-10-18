Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $221.09 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

