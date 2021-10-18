Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Sold by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC decreased its stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,500 shares during the period. Eventbrite makes up 0.2% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Eventbrite worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Eventbrite by 35.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Eventbrite by 47.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eventbrite stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

