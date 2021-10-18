EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 407,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded up 0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 19.15. 273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,391. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 14.87 and a 12 month high of 23.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of 18.76.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 121.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 110.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.54.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

