EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 407,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded up 0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 19.15. 273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,391. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 14.87 and a 12 month high of 23.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of 18.76.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 121.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 110.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
