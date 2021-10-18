EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Up 6%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 20.18 and last traded at 20.17. Approximately 2,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 441,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at 19.03.

EVCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 22.54.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 18.76.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.01 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 110.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

