Evercore ISI Downgrades Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to Outperform

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

Shares of MAR traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,675. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.99. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $161.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

