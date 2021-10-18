Everex Hits 24 Hour Volume of $456,787.00 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, Everex has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everex coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a market capitalization of $15.08 million and approximately $456,787.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00196834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00090112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

