Everipedia (IQ) Hits Market Cap of $180.24 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $180.24 million and $12.42 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,443,582 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars.

