EveryCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $312,222.46 and approximately $78,122.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EveryCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00041944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00198145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00089824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin (EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

EveryCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.