EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Tops $0.17

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. EvidenZ has a market cap of $6.36 million and $136,470.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00041404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00198007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00089466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,272,923 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

