Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Evolent Health worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Evolent Health by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Evolent Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,583 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $3,348,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $457,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,931. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

