ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits Market Cap of $693,446.42

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $693,446.42 and approximately $10,729.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012297 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 430.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004144 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

