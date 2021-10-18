Exeedme Price Up 4.1% This Week (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Exeedme has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $28.99 million and approximately $545,299.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00101878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,552.52 or 0.99847267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.53 or 0.06082429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023380 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

