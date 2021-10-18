Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. Exelon has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,139,000 after purchasing an additional 630,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,585,000 after purchasing an additional 177,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

