Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $17,480.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

