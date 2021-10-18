Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Trimmed by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for 1.5% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,020 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $170.57. 21,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.52 and a one year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,989 shares of company stock worth $17,984,086. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.