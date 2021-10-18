Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Short Interest Update

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 273,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

XOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $34,242,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $63.25 on Monday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $63.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.90.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.