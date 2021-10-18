Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.86

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.86 and last traded at $64.86, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.25.

XOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -24.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 8.9% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

