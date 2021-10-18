extraDNA Reaches Market Cap of $511,978.40 (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $511,978.40 and $67,231.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,926.97 or 1.00055190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00051141 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00302922 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.62 or 0.00492175 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.70 or 0.00190163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007481 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000919 BTC.

About extraDNA

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars.

