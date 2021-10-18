F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

FNB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in F.N.B. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of F.N.B. worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

