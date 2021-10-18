Facebook (FB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Facebook to post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts expect Facebook to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $324.76 on Monday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $356.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.73.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,327,158 shares of company stock valued at $838,357,408. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

