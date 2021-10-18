Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Baupost Group LLC MA’s 8th Largest Position

Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,547,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 4.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 0.05% of Facebook worth $537,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $7,399,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,327,158 shares of company stock valued at $838,357,408. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $328.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.73. The firm has a market cap of $926.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

