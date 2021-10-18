Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $500.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) received a $500.00 price target from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.23% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB traded up $8.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.82. 523,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,829,279. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.73. The company has a market cap of $938.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,327,158 shares of company stock worth $838,357,408 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Saturna Capital increased its position in Facebook by 32.4% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 43,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 27,841 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management increased its position in shares of Facebook by 252.9% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management now owns 19,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft increased its position in shares of Facebook by 69.8% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft now owns 252,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 103,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.