Faceter (FACE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,865.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $1,865.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Faceter Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

