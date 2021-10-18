FairGame One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.08 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $15.45 million and approximately $17.08 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FairGame has traded up 389.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001483 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005091 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00043755 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

