Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.49

Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.07 million, a PE ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 665,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 244.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 127,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $889,000. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.