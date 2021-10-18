FC Barcelona Fan Token Price Hits $16.59 on Major Exchanges (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $16.59 or 0.00027227 BTC on exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $58.91 million and $4.48 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00042236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00198938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,550,998 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

"Titanium Infrastructure Services is an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform that allows entire IT enterprises to be hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, e.g., Firewalls, Load-Balancers, Routers, Switches, Servers, Desktops, and more. TBIS is an ERC20 token and will not be the only means of paying for products and services within the TBIS ecosystem. "

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

