Fear NFTs (FEAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00066785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00070831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00102264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,335.79 or 0.99754783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,708.16 or 0.06030839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00023797 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

